On Juneteenth, the June 19 commemoration of the last freeing of the slaves in the U.S. in 1865, King Manor in Jamaica had a Small Biz Bazaar that promoted vendors from historically underrepresented communities.
“It was a nice variety of vendors and I got to visit with several of them,” said Stephen James, who tried the Jamaican food at the bazaar. “I think this is inspirational and very aspirational in that it is the very first official Juneteenth celebration on the national holiday.”
Ahead of the commemoration, President Biden signed a law on June 17 that made Juneteenth a federal holiday.
“Juneteenth is a day that should be recognized by all Americans,” said Biden. “And that is why I am proud to have consecrated Juneteenth as our newest national holiday.”
James, 59, was 12 when he went to his first Juneteenth event at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, according to the attorney from Jamaica who founded Stephen G. James & Associates, located three blocks from his home at 87-66 Sutphin Blvd.
“I remember going with my mom,” said James. “The holiday has its merits but it does not take the place of reparations for the people who built this country on their backs without any recompense.”
Paulette Zimmerman, the executive administrator of the AIDS Center of Queens County, enjoyed the event and holiday.
“Everybody was nice. There was just the right amount of people and there was community concern — people were there because they wanted to be there to support the vendors,” said Zimmerman, whose father turned 100 on Father’s Day. “I’m so happy about the celebration of Juneteenth. For so many years it was restricted to certain groups, but now it is more global because it is going to be a federal holiday.”
Zimmerman purchased a poetry book at the event and was happy to go to King Manor for the first time.
James’ aunt, Barbara DeYoung-Ezell, gave out a music scholarship at the event via her BABS of JAMFAM arts group. The scholarship will go to Elizabeth Collins, a pianist from St. Albans studying classical music at Valley Forge University in Phoenixville, Pa.
“The June scholarship is for people 16 to 21 who are pursuing a career in music,” said DeYoung-Ezell, who gives out the scholarship every June and December. She is elated about Juneteenth becoming a national holiday. “I’m very happy and proud about them making it a federal holiday.”
