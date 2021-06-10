King Manor Museum in Jamaica will celebrate Juneteenth this year by highlighting vendors from underrepresented groups at a marketplace that will be open to the public.
Juneteenth, commemorated on June 19, is when the last slaves in the U.S. were freed in 1865, following President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation in 1863.
“It is so important to support our neighbors, especially our friends from historically economically disadvantaged communities,” said Kelsey Brow, executive director of King Manor.
“Vendors interested in participating at the event are welcomed to use one table and two to four chairs belonging to King Manor to sell their goods and services, but they must set up the chairs and tables themselves.
Vendors can call Chronicle Account Executive Ree Brinn at (718) 669-0628 or email her at reeb@qchron.com for details.
“We are honored to provide a platform for small businesses and to help amplify their reach and their voice,” said Brow.
— Naeisha Rose
