The Southeast Queens Jam Fest will bring some of the community’s very best talent together for a free day of live music and entertainment on Sunday, July 24, the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning promises. Performances start at 4 p.m.
The featured artists are:
• Riffz, established in 2009, is a band that retains and rotates at least 10 members, who all are youth from underserved communities. All band members play multiple instruments proficiently. Riffz New York appearances include performances at community events annually in celebration of Martin Luther King Day, Black History Month, award ceremonies, school concerts, parties and more.
• Steven Kroon has worked with such notables as Luther Vandross, Ron Carter, Aretha Franklin, Lady Gaga and more. He’s played on an array of TV shows from “The Tonight Show” to “David Letterman” and “Jay Leno,” as well as the Grammys. His band is a high-energy electrifying Latin jazz sextet incorporating a blend of Afro Cuban and Brazilian music.
• True Tribute AllStars, a uniquely talented blend of musicians and vocalists from various cultural backgrounds whose musical performances stimulate as well as entertain. Established in 2014 by saxophonist and educator LeRoy Graham Jr., their musical presentations focus on edu-tainment, performing with a purpose. Each performance is dynamic in its presentation and a true tribute to Caribbean music and culture honoring its pioneers.
Jam Fest will be held at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center, at 153-10 Jamaica Ave. Visit jcal.org/events-tickets to register for Jam Fest for free.
