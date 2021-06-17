The fourth Queens International Children’s Festival was held June 12 and 13 on the Jamaica Performing Arts Center’s lawn.
The family fest presented by the Jamaica Center for the Arts & Learning was paused last year, but followed CDC-approved guidelines and was able to go on by allowing 150 people who RSVP’d at a time on to JPAC’s lawn at 153-10 Jamaica Ave.
“Bringing our festival back to life was a project involving our whole staff, members of our great board, plus volunteers, to create an exciting, safe experience for everyone,” said JCAL Interim Executive Director Leonard Jacobs. “From the second we opened on Saturday until a quick rain-burst brought down the curtain around 4 p.m. Sunday, we were ecstatic to see families and kids back at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center.”
The free event had live music, dance performances, interactive workshops, a magic show, a drawing contest, voice workshop, spoken word and dance performances. There were also mini-golf, cotton candy and popcorn.
“All the performances, games, activities — it was just like ‘before’ times. We’re so proud to build back better arts and culture here in Southeast Queens,” said Jacobs.
— Naeisha Rose
