The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey on June 22 signed a ground lease through 2050 with Aeroterm, one of the leading providers of capital- and facility-related services to airports in North America, to expand its cargo business at John F. Kennedy International Airport.
The new facility will handle millions of cargo through the airport at a 350,000-square-foot, $145 million state-of-the-art space, which will be on more than 26 acres at JFK, according to the Port Authority. The project marks the first update to the cargo area in 20 years.
Demolition of the existing facilities is expected in September 2021 and completion is set for the last quarter of 2023, according to the Port Authority, the transportation agency that oversees the airport.
This comes at a time when cargo volumes are not only outpacing passenger volumes at airports and Port Authority Trans-Hudson trains during Covid-19, but also outpacing their pre-Covid-19 volumes for June 2021.
“The seaports volumes were up 23.8 percent over pre-Covid levels in 2019,” said Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton at a June 24 board meeting. “This was the 10th month in a row for record setting cargo volumes ... the supply lines coming into the region are in a very healthy state.”
The new facility will have a greater ramp capacity to handle three large modern freighters simultaneously and it will have 50 dock doors for efficient transfers and better tracking of goods in the space, according to the Port Authority.
“This cargo modernization program is a critical step forward in the overall redevelopment of JFK airport, at a time air cargo is vital to our regional economic vitality,” said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole in a statement. “We look forward to working with Aeroterm to raise our cargo capabilities to state-of-the-art standards.”
Taxiways CA and CB will also have a $62.2 million upgrade to allow for larger cargo plans to access the terminal’s north side, according to aircargonews.net, one of the leading publications on the cargo industry.
The overall project is expected to create 350 union construction jobs, subcontracting opportunities for minority-owned and women-owned business professional services, plumbing, mechanical and electric work, according to Gov. Cuomo’s office. There will also be 100 permanent jobs. The JFK cargo industry supports 73,000 total jobs, $12.5 billion in sales and nearly $6 billion in wages, according to the Port Authority.
The new project is expected to yield an estimated 200,000 tons of additional cargo, 5,400 regional jobs, more than $1.8 billion in sales and $660 million in wages, added Cuomo’s office.
The upgrades were a part of the governor’s JFK Vision Plan, which was authorized by the Port Authority back in 2017. Construction was initially set for mid-2020, but was delayed because of Covid-19, according to Construction Review, an online magazine that follows development projects around the world.
“New York’s nation-leading infrastructure investments are fundamentally transforming our economy, and the new JFK Airport will continue this unprecedented growth,” Cuomo said.
Worldwide Flight Services is expected to operate exclusively at the facility as the main cargo handler for the airport. WFS is one of the top ground cargo handling organizations across the globe.
The Queens Chamber of Commerce and elected officials are excited about the development.
“This was a challenging process from start to finish, but all of the players came together in a manner and during a time that made this project an imperative to get Queens and JFK Airport back on track,” said Tom Grech, president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce. “This project hit the high notes on all three key pieces of Governor Cuomo’s vision for JFK: cargo modernization, expanding opportunities for minority- and women-owned business enterprises, and union labor employed by a world-class leader in facility-related services with Aeroterm.”
MWBE participation will be 30 percent, according to the Port Authority.
“As co-chair of the JFK Airport Redevelopment Advisory Council, I’ve seen firsthand the commitment for community inclusion and consideration of neighborhoods directly impacted by these projects,” said U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau). “This work is vital to an equitable recovery for Southeast Queens.”
Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. agreed.
“Kennedy Airport is the gateway to our city and a one of the largest economic generators of the entire region,” Richards said. “By reimagining how we handle cargo at JFK, we’re investing in the long-term economic health of Queens and the city as a whole.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.