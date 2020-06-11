A Jamaica Estates man who helped inspire the movie “Uncut Gems” was charged with attempted murder as a hate crime after he allegedly fired a gun at the black occupants of a car he had been following in Kew Gardens Hills on June 6.
Yosef Aranbayev, known professionally as Joe Avianne, is a salesperson for Avianne & Co., the Midtown jewelry store recognized for creating customized pieces for famous clientèle, such as Nicki Minaj and Justin Beiber. Aranbayev, who often displays the works of art on his popular social media accounts, helped train Adam Sandler to study the lifestyle for his role in the 2019 movie “Uncut Gems.” Now, he faces up to 25 years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint, a police vehicle was stopped at a traffic light at 73rd Avenue and Parsons Boulevard just before 7:30 p.m. when a black Chevrolet Tahoe came barreling down the street on the wrong side of traffic at a high rate of speed. The driver pulled alongside the police car and pointed to a black Dodge Durango, also traveling down Parsons at a fast rate, claiming the driver had followed and shot at the three black men inside the Tahoe.
The officer then watched the Durango drive through a gas station in an attempt to skip the traffic light at the intersection, the complaint says. The officer caught up with the SUV as it traveled down 73rd Avenue and found Aranbayev inside, who told the officers in sum and substance, “Those guys were in my neighborhood. I’m sorry Officer, I didn’t do anything wrong. They were scouting my neighborhood the whole day ... I was chasing those guys.”
Aranbayev said that he wasn’t the only individual chasing the three men, according to police, though no other arrests were made.
A second officer recovered a .357 revolver loaded with four rounds of ammunition and one spent shell casing one street behind where Aranbayev was pulled over. Aranbayev allegedly admitted that he shot at the Tahoe with the intention to scare the occupants, not to kill them, in order to protect his Jamaica Estates neighborhood.
Aranbayev appeared in Queens Criminal Court June 8 on a complaint charging him with attempted assault in the first-degree as a hate crime, attempted murder in the second-degree as a hate crime and reckless endangerment in the first-degree as a hate crime. He was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second-degree, reckless driving and avoiding an intersection or traffic control device.
Aranbayev was held on $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond and ordered to return to court on Sept. 15. If convicted, he faces between eight and 25 years in prison.
“Public streets belong to everyone and it offends the public conscience to think that someone believes they have the right to chase down and shoot at anyone because they’re not from the neighborhood,” said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz in a statement. “The defendant is accused of being a vigilante hell-bent on clearing his neighborhood of the [three] black men who drove through.”
