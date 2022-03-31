The Covid-19 infection rate may be low in New York now, but to promote the health and benefits of vaccination against the coronavirus and influenza in the Black, immigrant, indigenous and minority communities, the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning is hosting a Jamaica VaxxScene event on April 1, which is free to the public.
The event will be held at the Jamaica Market Food Court at 90-40 160 St. from 12 to 1 p.m. and will feature music from The Max Gouveia Quartet.
The event comes at a time when an Omicron Covid-19 subvariant has spread across America, becoming more contagious than the Omicron variant itself, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Monday, nearly 55 percent of infections nationwide are from the subvariant.
The Food and Drug Administration authorized a second booster shot of the Moderna and the Pfizer coronavirus vaccines on March 29 for people 50 and older or who are immunocompromised after four months from their first booster because they are at high risk for the virus.
Additional events are scheduled for April 22, May 6 and May 28, said Berot.
