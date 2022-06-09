A week from now the Jamaica Performing Arts Center will feature art, live music, a reunion and a gala over the course of two days in celebration of the golden anniversary of the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning.
On June 16, the original cast of HBO’s “Def Poetry Jam” will reunite for the 20th anniversary of the show and perform at 8 p.m., according to a spokesman for JCAL, which owns the JPAC building. Hosting the event is Danny Simmons, the co-founder and co-producer of the TV series.
“I’m pleased to present a reunion of poets who graced the stage of the Smash ground breaking TV show HBO’s Def Poetry Jam,” Simmons told the Chronicle via email. “A brainchild of mine and poet Bruce George, ‘Def Poetry’ changed the consciousness of America with spoken word poetry.”
His fellow co-creators of the show, Deborah Pointer, Stan Lathan and Russell Simmons, Simmons’ younger brother and the founder of the hip-hop label Def Jam Recordings, are also expected to attend the reunion, according to the TV producer.
Simmons will introduce poets Jessica Care Moore, Black Ice, Ursula Rucker, Kayo Charles and Elisabet Velasquez.
“Get ready because this showcase is gonna be FIRE!” said Simmons.
The following day, before the black-andgold-themed 50th anniversary gala, at 8 p.m., there will be a pregala reception starting at 7 p.m. and featuring the artwork of Simmons, who is also a Neo-African abstract expressionist artist. The early festivities will include an in-person and an online auction of original art from the TV producer’s signed art catalog “Early Days & Latter Days,” and other artists.
Following the free exhibition, entertainer Michael Manswell will host the gala, which includes a cocktail hour, a buffet-style dinner and a performance by The Bartlett Contemporaries, an R&B group. Later in the evening, Simmons, Michelle Stoddart, vice president of Community Development at Resorts World New York City, and Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) will each receive a special award.
“I so appreciate JCAL choosing to honor me during its Golden Anniversary Gala,” Stoddart said via email. “Resorts World is privileged to call them one of our community partners and we’re proud to support their commitment to ensuring more people in Southeast Queens take part in the arts. We look forward to continuing to work alongside them for many years to come to introduce more New Yorkers to our borough’s rich and diverse arts and culture scene.”
Adams shared Stoddart’s sentiments.
“The Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning is a pillar in the Southeast Queens community and an outstanding arts and cultural institution that has contributed mightily to our city,” Adams told the Queens Chronicle via email. “I look forward to celebrating their ‘golden’ 50th anniversary later this month.”
JCAL Executive Director Leonard Jacobs said via a prepared statement that he wouldn’t be able to do the work he does if it weren’t for the board members and staff who have contributed to the center over the past 50 years and that he was encouraged by the exceptional work of the honorees.
“Who could inspire us toward our next 50 years more than our honorees? Adrienne Adams — leading the most diverse and the first women-majority Council in [New York City] history as the Council’s first-ever African-American Speaker,” said Jacobs. “Danny Simmons — whose artistic path began at Jamaica Arts Center, and who has been our artist-in-residence for the last year. And Michelle Stoddart—whose visionary board leadership has expertly positioned JCAL for its half-century.”
Courtney Ffrench, the JCAL artistic director, said via email that the purpose of the gala is to show respect to every creative soul who has walked through JCAL’s doors.
“Just as it was back in 1972, we see it as JCAL’s critical mission to uplift the performing artists, visual artists and arts educators of the next generation, and of the next generation, and of the next generation after that,” said Ffrench. “And also to ensure that the community of JCAL artists always represents, and always reflects, the immense richness and diversity of Southeast Queens.”
Tickets are sold out, but for information about the on-line art auction visit JCAL.org or call (347) 515-3652.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.