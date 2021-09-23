The Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning will have free, four weekly in-person reading sessions for its JCAL Reads program, a series where people can discuss literature, philosophy and religion and reflect on works from authors ranging from Aristotle to Andrew Carnegie, Pablo Neruda, Frank Kafka and Langston Hughes.
The sessions will be held at the JCAL building located at 161-04 Jamaica Ave. from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday Oct. 13 to Nov. 3, according to the arts center. JCAL Reads will be led by Stephanie Delia, an immigration attorney, and it will include talking points about how to serve others, the nature of the relationships between those who serve and who are served, how being of service can impact a community and much more.
Delia was the managing attorney at CUNY Citizenship Now, a confidential immigration law service via City Council Services that helps people searching for a pathway to become naturalized at the city’s largest college-based immigration program.
“Words can’t express how honored and excited I am for this amazing opportunity to have an open, honest discussion with our community about the role service plays in our lives,” said Delia. “Especially during the largest racial justice movement we’ve ever experienced in the middle of a global pandemic, and juxtaposing that experience with selected pieces from the greatest thinkers of our time, about civic engagement.”
Executive Director Leonard Jacobs was happy to have Delia on board with JCAL Reads.
“JCAL Reads evolved out of two programs we presented over Zoom last year,” said Jacobs. “Now that we can hold in-person events, we’re delighted to launch this series — and Stephanie Delia, herself a champion of service, is an amazing choice to help us welcome the public and generate some exciting conversations around service and social change.”
JCAL Reads was formerly known as The Reading and Discussion series from Humanities New York, which is an organization that works to foster civic engagement.
To register for the event visit eventbrite.com/e/jcal-reads-reading-and-discussion-series-tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.