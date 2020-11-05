The Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning has a new free exhibit that can be viewed by appointment.
“A Way of Learning From Everything” features multimedia works that JCAL’s ArtWorks Residency Fellows Cody Ann Herrmann and Patrice Robinson have created in the past year during their residency.
The exhibit, which began on Oct. 29, will continue through Tuesday, Dec. 15. Both artists also will take part in an online discussion at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
Information on booking appointments to tour the exhibition in JCAL’s Miller Gallery and how to RSVP for the artists’ Nov. 18 conversation is available on the group’s website at jcal.org.
The Miller Gallery is located at 161-04 Jamaica Ave. in Jamaica.
JCAL also is accepting RSVPs online for the Melissa Aldana Trio’s free performance in the organization’s monthly 2nd Thursday Night Jazz presentation.
The performance will be streamed on JCAL’s YouTube site, @JCAL Youtube, at 7 p.m. on Nov. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.