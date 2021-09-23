The Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning held the Making Moves Dance Festival last week Friday and Saturday outdoors for the 12th year at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center, located at 153-10 Jamaica Ave.
Some of the dance troupes pictured above included the Wyckoff Collective, left, the Ted Thomas and Frances Ortiz Dance Co., top center and lower right, and Batingua Arts, above and top right.
The other dance crews consisted of The Soul Experience, sisters Charly and Eriel Santagado, Quaba Venza Ernest, Guanglei Hui and two commissioned artists — Patrick Coker, and Ranardo-Domeico Grays with the Visions Contemporary Ballet.
— Naeisha Rose
