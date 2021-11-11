Anime NYC is a Big Apple convention that showcases the best of Japanese pop culture and will feature the work of 15 Queens entrepreneurs and businesses at the Jacob Javits Center from Nov. 19 to 21.
Over 50,000 fans of Japanese animation, manga, cosplay, movies, food, fashion, travel, technology, toys and games will be featured, including firms and people from Forest Hills, Jamaica and Astoria.
Sponsoring the event is Crunchyroll, an American distributor, publisher and licensing company of anime, manga and dorama.
Anime is a term describing a highly-stylized two-dimensional animated show or film from Japan that focuses on fantastic settings and mature themes. Manga showcases a similar art style, but for graphic novels and comic books. Doramas are daily serial dramas also from the East Asian country.
There will be four panels from 2:30 to 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 19; an additional four from 12 to 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 20; and another three from 12 to 5 p.m. on Nov. 21, which will include popular voice actors Doug Erholtz, Lex Lang, Michelle Ruff, Richard Epcar and more; anniversary film presentations; appearances by anime directors; attend film screenings; and trivia contests, according to Anime NYC.
The Queens companies and artists are Hinatsukki (plush pillows and prints); Sushit Clothing; Tal Cyndachoo and Xenvita (digital artists); Rica Takashima (voice actor); Tephlon Funk (comic book writer); Eleni Mutafopulos (freelance illustrator); Kingkaiyo (traditional and digital artist); Ninoluva (merchandiser); Tales of echo dice (handmade dice); Yangiee (writer and host of “Beyond the Bot” anime podcast); Tired but Trying (illustrator); Orangiah (illustration and photography); Kiyiomy (artwork and merchandise); and SunbanDraws and MartyPCSR (work not listed).
Tickets are on sale for $50 to $75.
A Covid-19 vaccination is required for those 12 years old and older. Guests must show proof of at least one dose and then a wristband will be given for the entirety of the weekend. Those under 12 must have proof of a negative test from three days prior to the event. Guests 2 years old and up are expected to wear masks covering their nose to mouth at the convention. Mesh masks and face shields are not acceptable substitutes. Face coverings can only be removed while eating or drinking and socially distancing.
For more details, visit animenyc.com.
