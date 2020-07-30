The Jamaica Arts and Music Summer Festival, a staple of summer for the last 23 years, was scheduled for July 31 and Aug. 1 before COVID-19 led to a ban on all large gatherings in the city other than political protests. This year it is going to be a virtual experience on those dates, according to the organizers at Cultural Collaborative Jamaica.
The event is a 10-block-long block party on Jamaica Avenue celebrating the music, food, fashion and culture of many of the communities that make up Queens.
Tyra Emerson of Cultural Collaborative Jamaica invited people to keep posted on what will be happening online at facebook.com/Go2CCJ and on Twitter and Instagram under @CulturalCollab.
