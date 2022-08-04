The arts and entertainment highlight of the Southeast Queens summer makes its return this weekend.
On Friday, the “JAMS Under the Stars” concert will kick off the Jamaica Arts and Musical Summer Festival along Jamaica Avenue. The festivities will continue on Saturday with an afternoon of street shopping, entertainment and exhibits.
Friday’s event gets going at 6 p.m. in Rufus King Park. The concert will pay homage to icons of jazz, R&B, hip-hop and gospel music.
On Saturday, Jamaica Avenue between Parsons Boulevard and 170th Street will be overrun with fun for the whole family from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Automobile aficionados can stop by the classic cars exhibit on 161st Street, featuring vintage collections of Cadillacs, Buicks, Fords, Dodges and various other makes and models.
Young ones will have the opportunity to test their skills at the kids’ pavilion, featuring a rock climbing wall, a game truck, arts and crafts and, of course, a bouncy house.
The main stage, featuring more performances of the R&B, hip-hop and gospel music so ingrained in Southeast Queens culture, will be located at the center of the festivities, on 164th Street.
The Jamaica Multiplex Cinema, located at the easternmost end of the celebration, will offer discounted movie tickets all weekend and into the beginning of next week in honor of the festival. Hot dogs and Icees will be available for just $2, and ticket prices will be lowered to $5 for all shows until Tuesday.
In total, the festival will feature more than 450 pop-up storefronts and multicultural vendors.
