A Maryland man was arraigned Thursday for allegedly pocketing over $50,000 of his dead mother’s retirement funds, according to state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli’s office.
Charles Alton Bump, Jr., 62, of Somerset, Md., collected $24,641 from the Social Security Administration and $28,679 from the New York State pension fund, according to DiNapoli’s office.
The SSA became aware of the fraudulent activity when a neighbor of Bump’s reported that Elizabeth Dorothy Case, the defendant’s mother, a former Jamaica resident, was not seen for over a year since she moved into her son’s Maryland home, the Comptroller’s Office added.
“The allegations in this case are heinous and driven by greed,” DiNapoli said in a statement. “The victims here are not just the state pension fund and Social Security, but an elderly woman who was denied dignity and respect at the time of her death.”
Case, a former state employee, was believed to be approximately 90 years old when she died and investigators believe Bump disposed of her body.
After receiving the alert of possible fraudulent activity, the SSA made several attempts to call and later requested that she appear in person if she wanted to continue receiving her payments, according to the Comptroller’s Office. When her son appeared and was questioned about Case, Bump said that his mother was on a European tour.
Authorities, however, discovered that Case never left the country and did not have a passport, resulting in Bump admitting that she had died.
“Failing to report the death of an individual in order to obtain Social Security funds or other benefits is a federal crime,” Special Agent-in-Charge Michael McGill of the SSA said in a statement. “We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to identify these cases, investigate perpetrators and seek prosecution to hold them accountable for their crimes.”
The SSA did not provide further comments on the case, but did provide the Queens Chronicle with a link to the proper way for individuals to receive their love one’s benefits at ssa.gov/benefits/survivors/ifyou.html.
Matthew Sweeney, a spokesman for the Comptroller’s Office, said that a member or employee of the pension system has the option to choose a beneficiary, but that would result in a reduced benefit in his or her lifetime.
Case did not choose that option, according to Sweeney.
“It was not his pension and he had no authority to conceal her death and pocket the money,” Sweeney added.
Bump was charged with three counts of felony theft and is expected back in court Feb. 16.
