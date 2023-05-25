A Jamaica teen died May 11 of a gunshot wound to the head and her killing remains under investigation with no arrests yet, the NYPD Tuesday night. Three men who were captured on surveillance footage video are wanted in connection with the crime.
The first suspect is described as having a dark complexion, slim build and is approximately 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a white mask, and a black and gray-hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and white sneakers, according to police. The second suspect has a light complexion, slim build, is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black mask, gray-hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored sweatpants and red sneakers. The last suspect has a medium complexion and build, and he is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black mask, navy hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black-and-white sneakers.
An NYPD spokeswoman told the Queens Chronicle that Claudia Quaatey, 16, was shot at 121-14 Lucas St. in St. Albans across the street from PS 15 on May 10, and the shooting was called in at 8:29 p.m.
“On arrival, police observed the 16-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head,” said the spokeswoman.
Claudia was rushed to Cohen Children’s Medical Center in Glen Oaks and was in critical condition at first, police said.
It is believed that a dispute between two different groups, possibly gang-related, escalated and that the teen — a bystander — was caught in the crossfire, according to multiple reports.
The office of Councilwoman Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans) urged anyone with information to come forward and assist the authorities in the ongoing investigation.
“This senseless act of violence has left us all in shock and mourning. Our hearts go out to the victim and her family as they face this unimaginable tragedy,” said Williams’ office.
A GoFundMe was set up with a goal of raising $30,000 to go toward funeral and medical expenses by the teen’s aunt, Bonita Bortey. According to the fundraiser, Claudia was attending Queens High School of Teaching, Liberal Arts and the Sciences in Bellerose Manor and was an aspiring nurse, who ran track, danced and styled hair. As of Wednesday, $19,366 was raised. If interested in supporting the fundraiser visit gofundme.com/f/fighting-for-claudias-health-and-justice.
“The family is now tasked with laying Claudia to rest and remains steadfast in their fight for finding justice,” Bortey said in a statement.
The shooting is unsolved. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477). All tips are strictly confidential.
