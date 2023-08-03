To better connect with the people of District 27, the office of Councilwoman Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans) has been conducting mobile office hours at different branches of Queens Public Library every last Wednesday of the month.
The most recent one was conducted on July 26 at Central Library in Jamaica, and the upcoming one is at South Hollis Library on Aug. 30.
Two more locations are yet to be determined.
Throughout the “Empowering the Community” library events, constituents are provided information about essential services and resources, while also learning about important matters like the Jamaica Neighborhood Survey, which is provided by the Department of City Planning as part of the Jamaica Neighborhood Plan that seeks to improve Downtown Jamaica and surrounding neighborhoods.
Williams, in partnership with 40 religious and civic leaders, along with other elected officials are part of a steering committee that was launched for the Jamaica Areawide Rezoning, a multiyear, multiagency effort to study the future population growth of the region, and use data from the survey to decide which areas to preserve, while also figuring out ways to improve other places and solve quality-of-life issues.
If interested in completing a survey, visit bit.ly/jamaicaplansurvey. To learn more about the survey, visit nyc.gov/jamaicaplan.
Casey Berkowitz, a spokesperson for the DCP, told the Chronicle that public workshops are expected for the fall, but the dates have not been finalized as of yet.
In the past few weeks, Williams, elected officials and the DCP have been handing out fliers and phone banking to let residents know about the survey.
“We’ve had a great response to the community survey thus far, with over 500 responses from community members,” Berkowitz said. “It’s an early engagement tool to bring community members into the planning process, begin to get feedback on what we are studying as a part of the Jamaica Neighborhood Plan, and communicate with respondents as we kick off events and share other updates.”
Williams said that Downtown Jamaica has been a vibrant community and she hopes it will continue to be so long after her tenure in office.
“It is critically important to me that this plan identifies and preserves what is working in this area, such as affordable housing and local merchants selling their services and goods,” Williams said via email. “Preserving affordability while improving on the quality of life, and making the Downtown Jamaica area a thriving work, play, and sleep community is vital to a successful plan. Equally important is the city making the necessary investments in public and social infrastructure yielding more school seats, increased transit capacity, and an improved sewer system. Having these commitments upfront will ensure a better Jamaica tomorrow.”
