A Supreme Court Justice Michael Yavinsky sentenced a Jamaica man to 17 years in prison Monday for the 2020 slashing of the mother of his then 6-month-old while she was watching over their sick baby, according to District Attorney Melinda Katz’s Office.
Prosecutors said the victim, 25, was at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center on Sept. 14, 2020, when she awoke at 1 a.m. to Alexander Fitzpatrick, 28, standing over her with a sharp object and saying, “I’m going to jail.” The defendant immediately starting stabbing his daughter’s mom in the face and on her left arm while she was sitting on a chair next their infant, resulting in the victim requiring approximately 120 stitches.
Authorities said that Fitzpatrick pled guilty to assault the same day.
Confronting the reality that someone you love is dangerous can be painful and difficult, Katz said in a statement.
“It is absolutely necessary, however, in order to protect yourself and loved ones from serious physical and emotional harm,” Katz added.
Fitzpatrick’s prison sentence will be followed by five years of post-release supervision. — Naeisha Rose
