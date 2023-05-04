Healthfirst, a nonprofit health insurance company, had a grand opening last Thursday for its new community office at 161-21 Jamaica Ave. in Jamaica, which is open Mondays to Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
To celebrate the opening of the 4,200-square-foot office, the insurance company held a ribbon-cutting ceremony last Thursday, which included a photo exhibit from Nat Valentine of Cultural Collaborative Jamaica and lively performances by the Blue Angels Drumline, the Bangladesh Institute of Performing Arts, the Abaku Afro-Latin Dance Co., Sister Aviola Joseph of the Jamaica Seventh-day Adventist Church and Edge School of the Arts, center.
Miguel Centeno, left, Healthfirst vice president of community engagement, said that Jamaica is a multicultural mecca in Queens, where 350,000 of its members reside.
“Healthfirst understands our members’ needs because we are from their neighborhoods, we speak their languages, and we embrace their diversity,” Centeno said in a statement April 27. “Healthfirst looks forward to strengthening our presence as a community resource. Healthfirst team members are fluent in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, Hindi, Twi and French Creole, and are ready to assist with benefit enrollments, renewals, Medicaid recertifications, and other customer service needs.”
The new community office will not only meet the health needs of people with Medicaid plans, Medicare Advantage plans, long-term care plans, qualified health plans, essential plans, and individual and small group plans, but it will also host health education seminars, exercise classes and events with local community-based organizations.
Notable figures who attended the grand opening included Councilwoman Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), second from the left above, Deputy Borough President Ebony Young, Community Board 12 District Manager Yvonne Reddick and Tyra Emerson, in gray above, director of the Cultural Collaborative Jamaica, a group that unites stakeholders from different industries in the community.
“We are thrilled that Healthfirst has chosen Jamaica as the home for their new community office,” Emerson said in a statement “We look forward to working together to improve healthcare access and outcomes for the Southeast Queens community.”
Also in attendance was Bruce Flanz, president and CEO of Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and its parent MediSys Health Network, part of a consortium of health systems that founded Healthfirst 30 years ago.
“On behalf of everyone at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, we welcome Healthfirst to the neighborhood and know the opening of this new location in Jamaica will undoubtedly have a positive impact on our community,” Flanz said in a statement.
— Naeisha Rose
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.