The NYPD’s 103rd Precinct is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating two men wanted for a robbery and assault in Jamaica on April 15.
Police said the crime took place at about 11:35 p.m. in front of 88-15 168 St. when the men approached an individual. They pushed him against the building, punched him in the face multiple times and took his wallet. They then fled eastbound on 89th Avenue. The victim was treated at the scene for contusions.
Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities or whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
