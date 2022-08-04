Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a year-old murder.
Last Thursday, the NYPD announced human remains discovered in a Jamaica yard had been identified as 54-year-old Gloria Lee of Brooklyn. The medical examiner has ruled the death a homicide.
Lee was discovered in the backyard of a 108-16 Pinegrove St. home on July 26, 2021. According to the New York Post, she had no ties to the location in which she was discovered.
Police say no arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
— Sean Okula
