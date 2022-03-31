The city Department of Design and Construction is hoping Community Board 12 members, local business owners and property owners will attend a virtual Zoom meeting on April 4 at 11 a.m. about the Parsons-Archer Pedestrian Plaza in Jamaica.
“During the meeting led by the Jamaica Center Business Improvement District, Community Board 12, business owners, and property owners will receive updates on the project and any questions they may have will be addressed,” said a spokeswoman for the DDC. “The meeting will not be open to the public and we encourage business and property owners to attend so that they can stay up-to-date on the project.”
Construction of the 11,000-square-foot plaza, located on Parsons Boulevard between Jamaica and Archer avenues, is scheduled for later this spring and is expected to stay on track for completion in summer 2023.
Jennifer Furioli, the executive director of the JCBID — the organization hosting the meeting — says that one issue she hopes to address in the coming days is the construction debris she expects from the project.
“I guess one thing we can say is that I’ve realized recently that our BID can have a bigger part to [play] in mitigating the effects of construction beyond the area near the Parsons Plaza to encompass the entire commercial district,” said Furioli. “With dozens of development and infrastructure projects underway in the area, we are beginning to see a large amount of construction-related debris affecting the sanitary and pedestrian safety conditions of the area.”
Furioli added that the JCBID will be reaching out to the city Department of Sanitation to see if the agency will help with cleaning up some of any abandoned construction rubble, such as barricades that are now serving as catchall’s for regular trash.
The above-mentioned stakeholders who are interested in attending the Zoom meeting can get more information about it from the JCBID by calling (718) 526-2422.
