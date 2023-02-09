The Parsons-Archer Pedestrian Plaza is in its final stage and is on track to be completed by summer 2023, according to the city Department of Design and Construction.
“A majority of the work has been completed,” said Shoshana Khan, a DDC spokeswoman. “Five new benches were installed in January and the new street lighting will be installed within the next few weeks.”
Other than the lighting and seating, improvements were made to the landscaping and other amenities will be created to make the area more attractive and vital to the people of Downtown Jamaica, added the city Department of Transportation.
“We are proud to make public space improvements at Parsons Boulevard ... [the] amenities will create a community space in the heart of this vibrant and growing commercial district,” a DOT spokesman said.
Upgrades to the area, located at the intersection of Archer Avenue and Parsons Boulevard, include greenery and a sidewalk extension to create additional space to enhance pedestrian safety, as well as developing programming for the community. The improvements that were made were based on direct feedback from the Jamaica Now Leadership Council, a group of residents, stakeholders and city agencies working together to make Downtown Jamaica livelier.
Work paused temporarily because of the cold weather, said Khan.
“The roadway has temporary striping and when the weather is consistently above 50 degrees, the crew will permanently stripe the streets and complete the sidewalk work,” Khan added. “The crew is waiting for approvals before reconstructing the sidewalk near the subway entrance at the northeast corner of Parsons and Archer and raising the subway vent adjacent to the entrance.”
