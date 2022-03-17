Borough President Donovan Richards, joined by several other community leaders, led a walking tour of Jamaica Avenue from Parsons Boulevard to 165th Street to address quality-of-life issues in the rapidly changing downtown area.
During the tour on March 11, business, crime, homelessness, drugs, busways and poor infrastructure were just some of the topics discussed by Richards, fellow elected officials, business owners and other community stakeholders.
Richards said that Downtown Jamaica needs a facelift that may cost hundreds of millions of dollars.
“The pavers got to go, new lighting, paving the boulevard over, planting new trees for clean air, but aesthetically this whole place needs an uplift,” said Richards. “The vacancy rate is 6 percent, because the customer base is so loyal. But imagine how much more of Southeast Queens would shop here if it felt safe, if it felt modern and if the city made a commitment in addressing many of the systemic issues here.”
Richards, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), Mayor Adams, state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) and new edition Councilwoman Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans) all grew up in the Jamaica region, said the borough president.
“What we have discussed is putting together a task force,” said Richards. “This can’t just be a one-day tour. We need to meet monthly, not to just talk, but to incentivize the agencies to do some improvements here as well.”
Those agencies will have no shortage of issues to address.
Property owners say that they have trouble trying to lease to quality tenants in Jamaica, according to Jennifer Furioli, the executive director of the Jamaica Center Business Improvement District.
“One of the biggest issues that people are concerned about is the quality of retail here,” said Furioli. “We have property owners who are trying to lease to responsible tenants.”
Mark Lucaj, the property manager of the retail building at 159-02 Jamaica Ave., which includes Jamaica Multiplex Cinemas, said the landowner that he represents missed out on a deal with a national retailer as a tenant.
“They want a safe place to operate,” said Lucaj. “We had a national retailer come in for one of vacant spaces, which was vacant for some time ... they saw someone peeing on the side of the building and said that this is not for us.”
Lucaj said that retailers who come to Jamaica want to see a clean, safe and walkable area.
“You got the traffic at least,” Richards said, as dozens of people walked by the corner of the movie theater.
The building where the movie theater, eateries and other retail outlets reside used to be a parking lot over 20 years ago, Lucaj told the Queens Chronicle.
“The landowner here was one of the first people to invest in this area 20 years ago and saw what Jamaica could be,” said Lucaj. “They built this building and it now it’s a landmark to a certain extent ... People reference the movie theater and say, ‘That building. Got it.’”
Samantha Champagnie, who co-owns the Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant with her husband, Conrad, at 92-21 Parsons Blvd., said that a man pulled down his pants in front of the place on March 6.
“We had to get him out of the store because he was dealing with a mental health issue,” said Champagnie. “We have people with those issues, but it doesn’t seem like there is any place for them to go.”
Champagnie, Conrad and Beverly Hills Furniture storeowner Leran Ruben also had issues with the new busways that were implemented on Jamaica Avenue, a major shopping corridor.
“These busways have impacted my business,” said Ruben. “It’s decreased foot traffic from more than 50 to 75 percent. Passenger vehicles from Sutphin Boulevard all the way to 168th Street can’t stop by for business.”
The new signs that were put up to accommodate the busways divert car traffic away from Jamaica Avenue blocks away and have made it difficult for consumers interested in shopping in the downtown area, according to Conrad.
“I’ve had people say that they are not coming to shop here anymore,” said Champagnie. “They get ticketed for going on the avenue nowadays.”
They have lost 20 percent of their business, according to Champagnie.
Richards said that he is a big proponent for busways and that he was fine with one on Archer Avenue, which is near a bus depot and the E, J and Z subway station but was against former Mayor de Blasio throwing Jamaica Avenue into the bus pilot program in the last minute. He also agreed with Ruben that there shouldn’t be a 24/7 busway on Jamaica Avenue.
“We are not Amazon or Wayfair,” said Ruben. “I’m relying on a person who goes to Golden Krust and later walks by my store for business.”
While Richards understood the frustration of the entrepreneurs, he also wanted them to utilize online platforms like Amazon to help their business and his office is willing to help those who are seeking to do so.
“Are you selling on Amazon?” Richards asked Ruben.
Ruben said that he would if he could, but he does have his own website.
Yaseen Rowzani, the owner of the Dunkin’ Donuts at 159-02 Jamaica Ave. on Parsons Blvd., said “for food service workers there is no place for Uber drivers or delivery drivers to park.”
Furioli said she understands the need for speedier buses through the busway program and knows that Mayor Adams intends on expanding and improving the initiative, but business owners along the routes must be kept into consideration.
“You just want more thoughtfulness,” said Richards.
Furioli wants the Mayor’s Office to include entrepreneurs in the process of the expansion of the busway program in the early stages and will be conducting a study on the Downtown Jamaica route to get a better picture of the impact it has had on the stores.
“This is a pilot and we learn from pilots,” she added. “We want to share what we learned and we want to make the system better. We all want better transportation, but we want it in a way that doesn’t hurt us.”
Furioli said the JCBID is willing to work with the city as long as it is willing to tweak or customize the pilot so it won’t harm businesses.
Vincent Barone, a spokesman for the city Department of Transportaion said that there will be outreach in the coming weeks, and that a recent analysis from the Bus Turnaround Coalition said the Jamaica Avenue busway has brought 34 percent faster speeds during the p.m. rush hour.
“The Jamaica/Archer busways have significantly improved the commutes of roughly a quarter of a million bus riders who travel on these corridors,” said Barone. “DOT will be engaging with businesses and conducting a survey to determine how the busway has been working and what further adjustments may be necessary.”
Comrie, chairman of the Corporations, Authorities and Commissions Committee, which also oversees the MTA, was at an earlier transit tour with Richards and said that results from the busways are negligble.
“The streets need to be redesigned,” Comrie said to the Chronicle. “The Jamaica busways are unfeasible. It is very difficult to widen Jamaica Avenue but there are other places that can be done. They are destroying commerce for a lot of these stores because you can’t do drop-offs and pickups.”
There should be traffic enforcement of people permanently parking at meters, added Comrie.
Williams, who was on both tours, was shocked about how the busways were impacting some businesses worse than Covid-19.
“This is a commercial route that isn’t just for residents,” said Williams. “I hope we can make some changes to the busways.”
Conrad Champagnie was also concerned about the proposed Parsons-Archer Pedestrian Plaza that will be next to the movie theater and Golden Krust.
“The main issue is the guy peddling drugs,” said Conrad, who is not sure if adding a plaza will make it easier for drug dealers to sit around and sell their product. “I don’t know what to think.”
The red brick sidewalks that line most of Downtown Jamaica have also been an issue in the area, according to Furioli.
“These were installed by a separate organization nearly 40 years ago,” said Furioli about the bricks, which have been the cause of lawsuits over the years. “Somehow our organization has been stuck maintaining them.”
As a nonprofit, the JCBID doesn’t have the resources to replace the bricked sidewalks.
“The resources that we did have such as advertising revenue ... have been pulled from the city,” said Furioli. “Meanwhile, our liability insurance has escalated to 30 percent of our budget. We can’t even afford a water cooler in our office.”
Furioli wants the area to have infrastructure funding to have all the red bricks pulled out to remove the liability from the organization.
Richards agreed with Furioli that the brick removal requires capital funding and further said that the sidewalk replacement should fall under the city DOT.
A consultant with the city Small Business Services said he would help Furioli resolve the issue, according to the JCBID executive director.
“We need infrastructure funds to fix this,” Furioli told the Chronicle. “I have noticed a high number of differently abled people trying to struggle to walk these sidewalks, probably because we have the courts and public service agencies here.”
Derek Irby, the executive director of the 165th Street Mall Business Improvement Association, said that the infrastructure projects wouldn’t matter until the quality-of-life issues are tackled.
To prevent crime in the area, he would like to have an open streets model on 165th Street, which leads to the Jamaica Bus Terminal, from Jamaica Avenue to 89th Avenue.
“People double-park there and they sometimes have a gun or a knife and go there to settle their disputes,” said Irby. “If they didn’t have their car there they wouldn’t have that access.”
The bricks are also an issue for Irby, but he is more focused on having crime in the area solved first.
“Aesthetically, they look nice, but they easily wear and tear,” added Irby.
Inspector Vincent Tavalaro of the 103rd Precinct said that there were supposed to be planters installed in the area since he took over the 103rd Precinct in 2019.
“It was approved by FDNY and Sanitation so that there will be no entrance from Jamaica, which would solve a lot of issues,” said Tavalaro. “We will boot and tow the vehicles here, and we do, but in the interim we can’t have citywide traffic build in here all the time.”
Richards said that planters are not enough and that a permanent form of infrastructure is necessary.
Williams agreed that the main issue is public safety.
“That has been an issue across the city,” said Williams. “We need to work with the NYPD, but we also need to find alternatives so it isn’t just a policing response.”
The homeless issue also needs to be addressed, she added.
Comrie shared Williams’ sentiment and said there needs to be better permanent facilities and congregate housing in locations where the homeless would want to stay. He also believes it’s time to relocate some facilities that are creating problems for the area.
“There are also some clinics that are servicing that community that are contributing to the loitering and may have to be moved,” Comrie said about drug rehab centers.
He also agreed with the councilwoman and said that Tavalaro has been doing a commendable job.
“We need to have a dedicated 24/7 unit in the Downtown Jamaica area that doesn’t drain resources from the rest of the 103rd,” said Comrie. “The merchants there feel afraid of the loiterers. Business workers are afraid of walking safely.”
Small Business Services Commissioner Kevin Kim, who was a part of the tour, said that he was there to support commercial corridors.
“Just walking the streets you can feel the energy,” said Kim. “People want to get back to prepandemic ways, but not in the exact same way. We want to come back stronger and more equitable.”
The SBS commissioner is excited about having an open streets model on 165th Street.
Small business owners will be the key to helping New York City bounce back, but listening instead of guessing what their needs are is what will help them succeed, he said.
“The roads and the sidewalks need to be taken care of,” said Kim. “Our agency manages the 76 improvement districts in the city.”
Thirty percent of their budgets shouldn’t go toward fixing streets, said Kim.
“This is not only a DOT issue, this is going to really be a collaborative effort between property owners as well,” said Kim. “The key with this administration is that the interagency coordination is a top priority ... DOT, SBS and all the agencies that need to will be coordinating, not just amongst ourselves, but with the local stakeholders.”
