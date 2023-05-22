For Mental Health Awareness Month, state Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park) is hosting a self-care workshop on Thursday, May 25, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Springfield Gardens Church of the Nazarene, located at 145-01 Farmers Blvd. in Jamaica.
Sanders told the Queens Chronicle via email that mental health is a huge and growing concerning at all levels of society.
“As we have witnessed through the death of Jordan Neely, and several other individuals who did not receive the assistance they needed and deserved, access to mental health resources is vital,” Sanders said. “I believe we have a responsibility to our constituents, and as a result we will be hosting a Mental Self-Care Workshop to allow our communities the opportunity to gather resources and information that has the power to save lives and shed light on the day-to-day experience.”
Neely, 30, was a mentally ill homeless man who had an episode May 1 on the F-train and was put in a chokehold by retired Marine Daniel Penny, which led to his death.
Speakers at the mental health workshop include Executive Director Lucina Clarke of My Time Inc., a network that provides support to parents, grandparents and advocates caring for people with autism and developmental disabilities; Samantha Remulla, program manager for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s NYC Chapter; Digna Quinones, regional advocacy specialist at the state Office of Mental Health; Brett Scudder; founder of The Suicide Institute and member of the NYC Suicide Council; and Ayodele Oliver, a creative marketing strategist with a mental wellness background with St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, the sponsor of the event.
For more information about the event, call Nathalia Johnson, a Sanders’ staff member, at (718) 523-3069 or RSVP using the QR code above. People who can’t attend in person can watch the Facebook livestream @jamessandersjrNY.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.