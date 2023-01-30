A Jamaica man could face up to 25 years in prison for allegedly attempting to murder his wife by hitting her with his SUV — with their three children in the backseat — and then stabbing her with a knife, according to District Attorney Melinda Katz’s Office.
Stephen Giraldo, 36, of 144th Street, received a 12-count indictment for attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of a weapon last Friday, according to prosecutors.
Giraldo was allegedly observed on security video footage getting into a white Ford Explorer on Dec. 27, at 5:30 a.m. in Flushing in front of his estranged wife’s home with their three children ages 6, 9 and 11, and allegedly ran the SUV directly into her after she walked in front of it, authorities said.
Before Giraldo allegedly rammed the vehicle into his wife, he told the children to keep their “seat belt on,” prosecutors said.
After the vehicle turned over on its side, the defendant crawled out the window of the SUV and stabbed his wife, Sophia Giraldo, 41, with a knife, according to Katz’s office.
The victim was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens hospital after sustaining multiple injuries, including broken bones in one of her legs, stab wounds beneath her right breast that punctured her liver and severe neurological damage, reported the New York Post.
Katz called the crime “heartbreaking.”
“This savage attack, committed in full view of the victim’s three young children, stirred outrage across the city,” Katz said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the victim and her children. We will hold accountable the person responsible for this brutality.”
Giraldo has cases pending in both Queens Family Court and Queens Criminal Court, according to the city Department of Corrections. He has been remanded to Rikers Island and is set to be in court on Feb. 15.
Early this week, it was not clear if he had been arraigned yet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.