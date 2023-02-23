A man who allegedly pled guilty to robbery and assault was sentenced to 19 years in prison last week, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz’s Office.
Prosecutors said that Nigel Covington, 20, of Jamaica, was captured on security camera footage stealing a gray Hyundai Sonata on the night of Nov. 5, 2019 in South Jamaica in front of a home on 110th Road and Sutphin Boulevard.
Police in an unmarked car ran a check on the vehicle Covington was in after he allegedly drove past the Long Island Rail Road station suspiciously without any headlights on, according to Katz’s Office.
As the officers discovered that the car was reported missing an hour earlier, the defendant went through a red light at the intersection of 165th Street and Jamaica Avenue and engaged in a high-speed chase, which was also captured on surveillance footage, authorities noted.
During the chase, the defendant allegedly turned southbound onto 91st Avenue and Sutphin Boulevard and jumped out of the car to evade the police, according to Katz’s Office. The unoccupied vehicle, which was still moving, careened into a crosswalk at the intersection of Archer Avenue and Sutphin Boulevard and struck Bibi Zulaikah, 60, pinning her under the wheels.
The victim was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, a DA spokeswoman told the Queens Chronicle.
On Dec. 15, 2019, in the wee hours of the morning, Covington sat double-parked in a white sedan at the intersection of Booth Memorial Avenue and 153rd Street in Flushing and then he allegedly proceeded to repeatedly ram his vehicle into Nortaliana Jiminez, 45, pinning her into her own car and knocking her out, said authorities. After leaving the sedan, the defendant dragged the woman to a gutter, punched her multiple times in the face and body, verbally berated her and then stole her cell phone and purse, which contained her debit card and cash.
Once Covington sped away, the victim cried out for help and was found by her son. A driver passing by called 911 and she received treatment for a broken leg, a dislocated shoulder and lacerations at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, the spokeswoman told the Chronicle.
Four days later, Jiminez identified her attacker from a photo array, and DNA evidence from cigarette butts in a recovered white Chevy Malibu found in Staten Island, which was reported missing from a Queens’ motorist six days earlier, further tied the defendant to the crime.
Katz said that Covington is going away for a long time for his violent disregard of others.
“I hope the long sentence provides some measure of solace to the family of the deceased and peace of mind to the victim,” Katz said in a statement.
Following his sentence, Covington will have five years of post-release supervision, according to Katz’s Office.
