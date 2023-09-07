A Jamaica man faces up to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to plowing into his estranged wife with an SUV in front of her residence and stabbing her in the presence of their three children, whilst they were in the vehicle, according to the office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz on Tuesday.
While the victim, Sophia Giraldo, 41, survived the Dec. 27, 2022 attack, she is still unconscious and remains under care after suffering severe neurological damage, broken bones in her leg and a stab wound that punctured her liver, said the authorities.
On the morning of the assault, the defendant, Stephen Giraldo, 36, of Jamaica, was supposed to drop off their children, ages 6, 9 and 11, at his wife’s house at approximately 5:20 a.m., but instead told the kids “to keep [their] seatbelt on” and intentionally rammed a white Ford Explorer into her, prosecutors added.
After the collision, the SUV turned on its side and Giraldo crawled over his son in the front passenger seat and out of the vehicle’s window and then stabbed the mother of his children with a knife.
Giraldo pleaded guilty to the attack and is expected to be sentenced on Oct. 6.
“The horrifying brutality of the attack, and the fact that it was committed in full view of the victim’s three young children, stirred outrage and heartbreak across the city,” Katz said. “We welcome the guilty plea and seeing a violent, dangerous man go to prison, but today’s outcome does not remedy the immense pain and lifelong suffering the defendant caused.”
