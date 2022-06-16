A quarrel with a relative escalated into a machete attack over the weekend that left one family member dead and another charged with murder, according to District Attorney Melinda Katz’s Office.
Police say the suspect, Mahadeo Sukhnandan, 50, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly hacking and slashing his nephew, Neraz Roberts, 29, with a machete after a heated argument inside the home they shared at 88-47 187 Place in Jamaica in the early morning of June 12.
Roberts, who rented a basement apartment from Sukhnandan, sustained injuries to his neck, back and elsewhere.
Police from the 103rd Precinct responded to a 911 call at 4:57 a.m. and also found the victim with stab wounds to the hand, according to the NYPD.
EMS personnel pronounced Roberts dead at the scene and Sukhnandan was taken into custody.
The New York Post in a published report quoted a neighbor as saying that family members in the house quarreled frequently since the last owner — Roberts’ grandmother and Sukhnandan’s mother-in-law — died more than two years ago, and that police had been summoned to the home before.
Along with second-degree murder, Sukhnandan has been charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Police told the Queens Chronicle via email that no motive has been determined for the alleged murder.
Katz confirmed that authorities believe the alleged attack took place “during the course of a heated argument” in the house.
“Sadly, the victim died as the result of the severe injuries,” Katz said via a prepared statement. “Violence should never be used as a response to an argument. The defendant is now in custody and faces justice in our courts.” He was arraigned Monday afternoon before Queens Criminal Court Judge Diego Friere and has been remanded without bail.
If convicted on the murder charge, Sukhnandan could face up to 25 years to life in prison, according to Katz’s statement. Sukhnandan is scheduled to return to court on June 17.
