A Jamaica man received an indeterminate sentence of one to three years in prison on Monday as part of a plea deal for possessing child sexual abuse photos and videos, which he purchased using cryptocurrency.
On Nov. 3, 2022, Andre Hyman, 29, was also arrested on charges of promoting a sexual performance by a child, forgery and criminal possession of a forged instrument when he was swept up in an international investigation into the proliferation of online child sex abuse materials.
The investigation was conducted by the Queens District Attorney’s Major Economic Crimes Bureau, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office’s Cybercrime and Identity Theft Bureau, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of the Inspector General.
While tracking the movement of funds from Bitcoin addresses being used on several websites to sell sexual abuse material, investigators were able to determine who the buyers of the illicit images and videos were via transactions made on Square, Inc., a mobile payment firm now called Block Inc., prosecutors said. Square’s records were subpoenaed and Hyman’s name and address as a buyer of explicit materials involving prepubescent girls as young as 4 were discovered.
After pleading guilty last month, Hyman permanently relinquished eight electronic devices — three cell phones, two laptops and three flash drives — and he was required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison as part of his plea deal, according to Queens DA Melinda Katz’s Office.
“To those trying to hide their sexual exploitation of children behind a cover of cryptocurrency: We will track you down,” Katz said in a statement. “We will use every tool available, as we did in this case, and we will find you. This was a genuine team effort and I am grateful for the work done on this case.”
