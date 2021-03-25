A 37-year-old man was arrested last Friday in connection with the early-morning beating death of a 71-year-old resident in a Jamaica apartment building.
According to police in the NYPD’s 103rd Precinct, officers responded at 1:28 a.m. to a 911 call reporting an assault in progress at 89-32 138 St. The building is located between 90th and Jamaica avenues.
Police found the victim in his third-floor apartment, unconscious and unresponsive. EMS personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Neither the victim’s name nor that of the man arrested was immediately released by the NYPD.
WPIX Channel 11 reported that police believe the younger man was the victim’s upstairs neighbor, and confronted him over making too much noise.
A dispute erupted at which point the assailant allegedly began beating the older man with some sort of metal bar or pipe.
He was arrested at the scene with charges pending.
— Michael Gannon
