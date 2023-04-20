Jamaica man banned from LIRR after plea deal

A Jamaica man was banned from the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North by a Supreme Court justice on Thursday as a condition of his attempted assault guilty plea, according to District Attorney Melinda Katz’s office.
An additional condition of the plea for Taijuan Corse, 32, was that he spend one year at a substance abuse and mental health outpatient program or face one to three years in prison for failure to satisfactorily complete the terms of his sentence for wielding a knife at for LIRR workers last summer on the train system, according to authorities.
On Aug. 25, 2022, at approximately 11 a.m., conductor Steven Torborg asked Corse for his train ticket for an eastbound LIRR train at Atlantic Terminal, but instead of providing one the defendant said he didn’t have one and threatened the 53-year-old, prosecutors said. Transit workers Walter Doner Jr., 61, Richard Cutrone, 52, and Gerald Lopez, 60, came to Torborg’s aid, only to see the defendant remove a knife from his backpack.
As the train approached the Jamaica train stop, Corse lunged the weapon at Doner, swung it and cut Cutrone’s arm and slashed Lopez, Katz’s office added.
Transit workers deserved to be treated with respect as they perform their duties and should never have to fear violence from passengers, Katz said in a statement on April 20.
“For the first time in New York City, a defendant’s sentence includes a transit ban,” said Katz. “This defendant has forfeited the privilege of using our commuter trains for the foreseeable future, making it clear that incidents like this one will be taken very seriously.”
