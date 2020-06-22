This year in Jamaica, Juneteenth was different.
Aside from the usual barbecues and family get-togethers that mark the June 19 holiday commemorating the end of slavery for African-Americans in the United States, on Friday, Jamaica was teeming with marchers.
In addition to being a time for celebration, the two Juneteenth marches in Jamaica joined the movement of daily rallies, vigils and marches against police brutality across New York City, broadening the lens of the protests to focus on economic issues facing black communities.
Of the marches that left Downtown Jamaica in the afternoon and proceeded south, one was organized by three individual community activists, the other by a newfound organization called NYC Revolutionaries.
The marches celebrated two sides of a similar set of issues. The NYC Revolutionaries march praised the level of black entrepreneurship in Jamaica, the other highlighted how far the neighborhood still has to go to reach an equitable level of black ownership.
“The reason we’re here is to celebrate black liberation, but it seems as if every day we’re given a reason not to feel liberated,” said Joshua B. Milien, who was one of the three organizers who gathered a march in front of Queens Civil Court.
“Jamaica has the potential to be the epitome of black economic excellence,” said Milien.
“And if 48 percent of Jamaica is considered to be black, then we must require that at least 48 percent of Jamaica be black-owned.”
Millien was just referring to the Jamaica area alone, but Community District 12, which encompasses Jamaica, Springfield Gardens, St. Albans and Hollis, is 61 percent African-American, according to the city Department of Planning.
On the other hand, the NYC Revolutionaries march was a bit more playful than the Civil Court march. In contrast to the court march where the organizers dressed in clean white button-ups, the Revolutionaries all wore homemade T-shirts bearing their names, and began the march with a collective chant of “Yerr,” a slang greeting.
“Today we are celebrating us the best way that we can. This is one of the biggest streets in NYC. These are black-owned businesses. This is our community,” said an organizer of the NYC Revolutionaries march, who goes by Oxenfree.
In addition to putting a spotlight on the intersection of race and income inequality, the marchers came out to make sure that the importance of Juneteenth was not swept under the rug.
For two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, a number of black people remained enslaved across the U.S. The holiday commemorates a historic moment in Galveston, Texas, in 1865, when Union Gen. Gordon Granger arrived to issue an order officially freeing them.
Gov. Cuomo issued an executive order last week recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday for state employees. A group of U.S. senators also proposed a bill to recognize it as a national holiday.
“I just think it’s important because no one outside of the black community has celebrated it. Now it’s 2020, and with everything that is happening, we’re getting the recognition that we deserve,” said Jessica Butler, who joined the Civil Court march.
Trui Millines, a Queensboro Community College resident at the Civil Court march, pointed out how there’s no part of the NYC school curriculum that teaches students about the holiday.
“They didn’t really go over it in the school curriculum. There’s no section in your text books,” he said.
Another marcher, Nicole R., insisted that it should not just be taught in predominantly black schools.
“I mean it should be taught all over America no matter what the diversity of the school is. We all learn about Columbus Day,” she said.
“It is not just enough to get the attention of Washington, Albany, and City Hall. There have to be actions and measures after catching their attention,” said Ty Hankerson, a pastor of the Justice Ministry at the Excelling Church, and staffer for Adrienne Adams.
The NYC Revolutionaries march caught the attention of at least one such state legislator. State Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park), the chairman of the Senate Committee on Banks, met up with the organizers at the end of the march at Baisley Pond Park to introduce himself.
Asked what he wants the Legislature to focus on after passing the slate of 10 police reform bills, Sanders said he’s pushing a bill to study reparations in the state.
“The bad police are a symptom of a problem and not the problem itself,” said Sanders. “The issue is a question of the distribution of wealth. No one respects folks who have no wealth in America.”
