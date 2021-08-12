Jamaica Hospital Medical Center hosted its first-ever award ceremony last Wednesday to celebrate being named one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals along with winning several other prestigious awards, including being named a top 100 hospital in stroke care, a top 100 hospital in coronary intervention, and earning excellence awards in neurosciences, pulmonary care and gynecologic surgery.
The awards were presented by Healthgrades, a company and online resource providing information to the public about healthcare providers across the country. Their database is extensive.
After reviewing data at over 4,500 hospitals across the nation, Healthgrades found that JHMC ranked among the top 5 percent of hospitals when looking at two key outcomes for patients, mortality rates and complication rates, earning it the title as one of America’s 250 best.
Dr. Sabiha Raoof, chief medical officer and chairperson of radiology, and one of the recipients of the “America’s 250 Best Hospitals” award, explained that even though staff continue to be faced with a unique set of circumstances at Jamaica Hospital, such as being a safety net hospital and being in a neighborhood surrounded by large academic centers, winning the award for the second consecutive year is a testament to how great their team truly is. “For us to achieve this quality, shows the dedication of our staff, to get us to the point where we are today as a top 250 hospital,” Raoof said.
Also echoing the notion that teamwork makes the dream work, Bruce J. Flanz CEO of JHMC and another one of the recipients of the “America’s 250 Best Hospitals” Award, spoke about the importance of having a strong team and having one that lasts. “It’s all about the team,” he said. “We’re very blessed that we’ve had a team that’s together for a very long time.”
After speaking with two hospital administrators, the CEO and CMO, who lauded their team and staff as being the reason for their hospital’s success and the winning of their awards, the Chronicle spoke with a doctor — a member of that staff — to try and get a better understanding of some of the work that they have done in the past year to have earned their awards.
One of the recipients of the Neurosciences Excellence Award, Dr. Shamik Chakraborty, the director of neurosurgery, and a Queens native, spoke more in detail about some of the work he has done in the past year.
He explained that when he started working at Jamaica Hospital a little over a year ago, he was tasked with revamping the Neurosurgery Department to better serve the local community.
“Central Queens is a pretty underserved community, and one of the things they don’t really have access to is good, advanced, specialty care like neurosurgery,” he said.
Chakraborty said that before he started working at Jamaica Hospital, the neurosurgery needs of patients were hardly being met. “Before me and my partners got here, it was kind of like drive-by neurosurgery, private-practice guys who would only come in if there was someone dying,” he said. “Everything else they just kind of shipped out or didn’t address.”
In the year since he has been there, he said, he and his team have managed to double their neurosurgery volume.
Not only are they seeing twice as many patients, but they also greatly increased their offerings and capabilities regarding what they can now do in-hospital.
“We are doing completely novel procedures, that were previously only done at a handful of places in the country, let alone in the city,” Chakraborty said. “The people of Queens no longer have to go all the way out to Long Island or into Manhattan to get these kinds of advanced procedures.”
Chakraborty credited the hospital administration for supplying him and his team with the support that they need, not only providing money and equipment but also by hiring new support staff such as nurses and technicians so that they have all the help they can get.
Rattling off a list of new procedures that they are now offering and performing at the hospital, things like “endoscopic pituitary [surgeries], advanced skull-based surgery, cerebral bypasses, vascular neurosurgery,” Chakraborty said, “Pretty much any sort of neurosurgical procedure you would want, we are doing here at Jamaica Hospital now.”
