One of two suspects wanted in connection with a homicide from nine months ago was arrested within the confines of the 103rd Precinct on Wednesday.
Damion Howell, 39, of Auburndale, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a loaded firearm on May 10 for the alleged murder of Julian Askew, 29, at 106-17 Waltham St. in Jamaica, last year, according to the NYPD.
On Aug. 5, 2022, it was reported that two men allegedly engaged in a verbal argument with the victim that escalated and led to Askew being shot in the torso at approximately 1:45 a.m, according to authorities.
Police told the Queens Chronicle they do not know what the dispute was about.
The suspects fled the scene on foot to parts unknown, according to authorities. Askew was found unconscious by EMS personnel, who rushed him to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries on Nov. 14, 2022.
