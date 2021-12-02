The Home Depot and Jamaica Center Business Improvement District have teamed up to add some holiday flair to the Downtown area throughout November by adding decorations to storefronts.
Last month, volunteers from The Home Depot, located at 92-30 168 St., worked with JCBID members to add some Christmas pizazz to 13 businesses, according to JCBID spokesman Trey Jenkins. Pretty Woman, MA Perfume, Blue Angels Bridal, Make Me Over Beauty Bar, European Wax Center, Don’t Panic, DJ Electronics, Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood & Bar, M&M Fashion and Rincon Salvadoreno were the recipients of the decor.
JCBID and The Home Depot also filled an unsightly empty tree pit with a temporary holiday tree and the organizations are working toward planting a real tree later this year in collaboration with The Horticultural Society of New York and the office of Councilman James Gennaro.
“To kick off the holiday season, our BID partnered with The Home Depot,” said JCBID Program Manager Aluri Jahnavi. “Decorations provided by a grant from The Home Depot included holiday lights, garlands of greenery, ribbons and wreaths. With these indoor/outdoor holiday decorations, shoppers will enjoy a little extra holiday ambiance as they make purchases for their loved ones this holiday season.”
— Naeisha Rose
