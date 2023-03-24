Jamaica gunman faces 20 years for killing

After pleading guilty to manslaughter last month, a Jamaica man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.
Edson Giron Figueroa, 21, was involved in a Jamaica robbery gone wrong that ended in the death of an Elmont man, Albert Serrato, 25, in the wee hours of the morning on July 24, 2021, police said.
Giron Figueroa approached Serrato from behind with a gun at a commercial building located on 150th Street near 105th Avenue and then demanded money from him, prosecutors said. When the victim turned around and saw Giron Figueroa, the gunman shot him in the face, torso and arm.
The defendant fled from the scene and asked a friend to dispose of the murder weapon, according to Katz’s Office.
EMS personnel sent Serrato to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, which is where he was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.
Katz said this was another example of a life cut short by gun violence.
“We will continue to fight against illegal guns with everything we have, on the streets and in the courts,” Katz said in a statement.
Giron Figueroa was indicted three months after the killing, on Oct. 19, 2021, on attempted robbery, criminal possession of a weapon and murder charges, prosecutors added. He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge on Feb. 28, 2023.
“By pleading guilty, the defendant admitted responsibility for ending a man’s life during a craven robbery attempt,” Katz said in a statement last month. “I hope this resolution brings closure for the victim’s family.”
The sentence will be followed by five years post-release supervision.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.