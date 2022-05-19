Jamaica, which many call a food desert, is about to get a lot fresher, or at least have more fresh grub starting May 26 after Aldi, one of the top grocery stores in the country, expands to add one of its 150 new stores to the downtown area. The grand opening of the store (not the one seen at right) will be at 9 a.m. at 92-33 168 St.
The store will be approximately 12,000 square feet, and have curbside pickup, online shopping, Aldi-exclusive products and organic produce. It is also employing, according to the chain. Recognized as America’s Best Large Employers by Forbes six times, the grocery retailer says it is offering competitive wages and benefits.
Chris Daniels, vice president of Aldi South Windsor, told the Chronicle via email that the chain carefully considers several factors when deciding on new locations.
“Bottom line, we look for convenient locations for our customers that can support a high traffic volume daily,” Daniels said. “We also work hard alongside local communities to make sure our new stores are welcome additions.”
— Naeisha Rose
