The Tree of Life Garden, located at 106-17 173 St. in Jamaica, and the NYCHA International Towers Community Garden, located at 90-20 170 Street in Jamaica, were among 21 community gardens NYC GreenThumb renovated, rebuilt and expanded in 2022.
The renovations will help increase garden accessibility, connectivity and food production, according to the city Parks Department.
“GreenThumb community gardens are essential to New York City, and we are so proud of the work our team has put in this past year to enhance the efforts of our dedicated gardeners,” Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue said. “Dotting our cityscape, these urban oases provide expanded avenues to access greenspace for New Yorkers, central to our mission at Parks. We are committed to the preservation and betterment of our gardens, and we will continue to champion their success into the future.”
Established in 1978, GreenThumb is the nation’s largest urban gardening program, according to the Parks Department. In total, the organization delivered nearly 70,000 vegetable and native species starts, seed packages and pollinator plants in 2022.
