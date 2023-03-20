A Jamaica gang member was sentenced to 22 years in prison last Tuesday, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz’s Office. He was charged for a string of crimes, including the murder of an 18-year-old man.
On Oct. 23, 2019, Tyseam McRae, 21, of the Money World street gang, attended a Springfield Gardens party where he spotted an Elmont man, David LaPointe, 18, and accused him of being in a rival gang that was a subset of the Bloods, according to prosecutors.
Shortly after leaving the event, McRae and two associates followed, assaulted and chased LaPointe on 160th Street and 129th Avenue, according to Katz’s Office. McRae caught up to the teenager and shot him in the back of his head.
The defendant was arrested Oct. 28, 2019 on charges of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a loaded firearm, according to police. On Oct. 30, 2019 the victim, who was sent to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center earlier, died from his injuries.
A livery cab driver was held up by knifepoint by McRae and an associate for a previous customer’s cash fare, then threatened with a rock for his wallet on Sutphin Boulevard and Archer Avenue in Jamaica on Oct. 18, 2017, according to prosecutors. On May 10, 2019, he and four associates were in a verbal dispute in a South Jamaica McDonald’s that escalated into an assault of two 18-year-olds because he believed they snitched on him to the cops for a previous crime.
McRae and his associate fled with the cash and the driver’s wallet in the 2017 robbery. In the 2019 assault, he and his associates pushed, kicked and punched the two teens and he held one teen down so that an accomplice can punch the 18-year-old in the face several times.
McRae pleaded guilty to manslaughter, assault and robbery in January and was also sentenced to two concurrent five-year prison sentences for the latter crimes, according to the DA’s Office. He is also expected to have post-release supervision for five years, which he will serve concurrently for each crime.
“A violent, dangerous man is going to prison for a long time,” Katz said in a statement. “The people of Queens will be safer.”
