WeAreQueens.art is hosting a fall festival at Hall of Fame Studios, located at 89-37 164 St. in Jamaica, on Saturday.
The event is family-oriented, with organizer Charlene Magee mentioning specifically single parents as its target audience. Items including soaps, oils and pocketbooks will be given away to families on a first-come, first-served basis.
For children, there will be arts-and-crafts activities, including mask creation and a pumpkin-painting space.
Magee is co-organizing the event with Shanice Figeroux, a local artist who will be painting live and helping the children design their masks.
“She is just extremely talented,” Magee said.
Magee emphasized that the event is open to anyone, and that part of its purpose is to recognize those in the community who might feel overlooked.
The event will run from 12 to 5 p.m. Those looking for more information, or wishing to donate to the families in attendance, can call Magee at (347) 458-2245 or Figeroux at (347) 527-2039.
— Sean Okula
