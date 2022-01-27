The Queens Chamber of Commerce and the city’s Small Business Services will host a job fair at the Jamaica Market’s Harvest Room on Feb. 8.
The community employment expo, located at 90-40 160 St., is for more than 150 job openings at John F. Kennedy International and LaGuardia airports, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the New York City Transit Authority, the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation, Queens Centers for Progress, a social service organization, Champion Elevator Corp., the state Department of Health, New York Life Insurance, Prudential Advisors and Fidelis, according to the chamber.
The fair, which will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., is being held in partnership with City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) and Councilwoman Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans).
“With healthcare and transportation, the two leading sources of jobs and economic activity in Queens County, we are very happy to have this community job fair at the Harvest Room in Jamaica Market in Downtown Jamaica,” Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tom Grech told the Chronicle. “In partnering with New York City Small Business Services, we are happy to work with Red Eye Aviation, the MTA and NYC Transit, as well as Queens Centers for Progress and Champion Elevator to get job opportunities out to the community.”
Grech is looking forward to doing more fairs in the weeks and months ahead in the World’s Borough with the support of Adams and Williams.
“We also appreciate the support of New York City Councilwoman Williams and the new City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams for this endeavor,” added Grech.
Red Eye Aviation Services, a certified NYS/Port Authority Minority Owned and operated company in Jamaica, which provides staffing services to both JFK and LaGuardia airports, is looking to hire more than 100 people in customer service, ramp, baggage, cargo warehouse, driving and more positions, according to Jacqueline Donado, a spokeswoman for the chamber. NYC Transit and its parent MTA are searching for attorneys, information technology specialists, cybersecurity experts and skilled trade applicants. Next month, the MTA will also have examination filings for mechanics, mechanic helpers and experts in ventilation and drainage.
The Parks Department is offering full-time and seasonal opportunities in fields like administration, security, maintenance and operations and recreation, according to Donado.
Champion Elevator is an independently owned, full-service elevator maintenance, repair, violation removal and testing company, according to the firm’s website. It has locations throughout the tri-state area and is seeking technicians and operators, according to Donado.
QCP, which is located at 81-15 164 St. in Jamaica Estates, is offering full-time (35 hours), part-time (21 hours) and per diem (seven hours in Jackson Heights) positions to registered nurses who have an RN license, education and prior hospital experience. It is also offering a full-time licensed practical nurse position (36 hours), which requires an LPN license and education and a supervisory nurse position (35 hours; flexible schedule) that requires an RN license, BSN degree and two years of hospitality and supervisory knowledge (candidates with experience working with people with developmental disabilities are preferred).
QCP also has positions in hospitality, including supervisory roles, which require a BA or BS/MA degree.
The DOH, New York Life Insurance, Prudential Advisors and Fidelis didn’t specify their job listings.
To register ahead of the event go to queenschamber.glueup.com/event/49491/register. Job seekers can sign up for the fair at the door, but there will be a limited number of walk-ins allowed. Proof of vaccination and photo identification are required. The event is free and open to the public.
For additional event or venue information for employers interested in hiring, reach out to Donado at (718) 898-8500 or jdonado@queenschamber.org.
Adams was happy to partner with SBS and the chamber with the job fair.
“It is critical that we connect employers looking to hire with local residents who are seeking opportunities, especially as our local economy recovers from the ongoing impacts of the pandemic,” said Adams.
