First Presbyterian Church in Jamaica is hosting an Intercultural Fall Festival and Street Fair on Sept. 9, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The public is welcome to the preseason community celebration, which the church says will be an afternoon of fun for the entire family.
The church, located at 89-60 164 St., will have a hoop-athon, a yoga-athon, zumba-athon and read-athon.
To learn more, visit firstchurchjamaica.org or call (718) 526-4775.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.