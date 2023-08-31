First Presbyterian Church in Jamaica is hosting an Intercultural Fall Festival and Street Fair on Sept. 9, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The public is welcome to the preseason community celebration, which the church says will be an afternoon of fun for the entire family.

The church, located at 89-60 164 St., will have a hoop-athon, a yoga-athon, zumba-athon and read-athon.

To learn more, visit firstchurchjamaica.org or call (718) 526-4775.

