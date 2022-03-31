The NYPD has arrested a suspect for an incident that took place earlier this month at Community Church of Christ in Jamaica, which left a front window frame and a glass window by the front entrance ramp broken.
Police believe Tonnie Smith, 32, of Jamaica, who was arrested on March 27, was the individual who committed the criminal mischief as a hate crime and aggravated harassment as a hate crime in the case, which was investigated by the NYPD’s Hate Crime Unit and took place in the 103rd Precinct.
On March 8, surveillance video allegedly captured Smith using a piece of wood to damage the church located at 167-04 108 Ave., according to the NYPD.
Based on photos from the surveillance footage, police believed the suspect was also the same individual wanted in connection with another criminal mischief incident by the 75th Precinct in Brooklyn, but they said Monday there is no arrest in that precinct at this time for the defendant.
