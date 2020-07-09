Businesses this week entered Phase 3 of the state’s reopening protocols. But business owners and advocates in Jamaica hope it is enough.
“We need things to get back to normal,” said Rigo Pena, owner of Plaintain Werkes, which specializes in Dominican food along with juice and salad bars.
Pena, speaking last week at a small business event hosted by the Chronicle at the King Manor Museum in Jamaica [see separate story in some editions], has been kept going through takeout and delivery apps, but did not have the luxury of a long-established clientele on the app network.
“We opened in February,” he said. “The COVID hit. Businesses [in Jamaica] need the courthouses to open up again. We need Board of Education offices to open up again. We need things to get back to normal quickly.”
Valerie Samuel of All Boro Expediters Business and Home Center said her Merrick Boulevard establishment is doing well – but that in itself is at least a partial reflection on the local business picture.
“We provide business services — we did things like help contractors after Hurricane Sandy. Businesses call us when they’re having problems.”
Glenn Greenidge, executive director of the Sutphin Boulevard Business Improvement District, said last week that most of the businesses along the corridor have been able to reopen.
“One restaurant owner told me he was back to about 50 percent of his pre-shutdown businesses,” Greenidge said on a telephone interview.
The city, he added, is targeting small businesses for assistance. In the last two weeks, Department of Consumer Affairs Commissioner Lorelei Salas and her staff conducted an in-person tour of businesses along the Sutphin Boulevard and Jamaica Avenue corridors, one which Greenidge attended personally.
The idea was to keep owners up to date on regulations, and to cover those specifically applying to the reopening phase.
“Education is vital to ensure everyone’s safety as our city reopens and, as we recover, we must focus our energies on ensuring that the communities hardest hit, have the resources they need to move forward and grow stronger,” Salas said in a statement issued by her office.
The visit followed closely on the heels of one to the Jamaica Avenue business corridor by Commissioner Jonnel Doris of the city’s Department of Small Business Services who was collecting feedback as well as conducting outreach.
Greenidge said the SBS actually is a standing resource for business owners right in the neighborhood.
“They have a Small Business Support Center right here at 97-20 Sutphin Blvd.,” he said. “A lot of people just don’t know it’s here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.