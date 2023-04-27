A Bronx man was sentenced last Friday to 20 years in prison nearly two years after opening fire on a busy Jamaica thoroughfare, shooting at a pedestrian only to hit two unsuspecting straphangers in a Q8 bus, according to District Attorney Melinda Katz’s Office.
Melvin Adams, 45, was convicted of attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment by a jury on March 27, for the Aug. 6, 2021 shooting of a 20-year-old man and a 66-year-old, both struck by the same bullet that pierced the windshield of the bus, authorities said. The trouble began when, at approximately 8:55 a.m., the defendant had walked past a 25-year-old whom he did not know at Jamaica Avenue at 148th Street and ended up in an altercation with the pedestrian because he felt the man had looked at him the wrong way.
The dispute escalated with Adams pulling out an illegal .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun from his backpack and firing at the 25-year-old man three times, missing his intended target and instead grazing the 66-year-old in the shoulder and hitting the younger victim in the arm, leaving him bloodied, according to prosecutors.
Two members of the NYPD, one an off-duty detective and the other a police officer from the 103rd Precinct, witnessed the shooting and reported it, according to a spokesperson for the DA’s Office.
Two other uniformed officers nabbed Adams at 148th Street and Archer Avenue, one block away from the shooting, according to a press release.
Both commuters were sent to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and the older victim had to have shards of glass removed from his body from the broken windshield, according to prosecutors. The younger victim was left in excruciating pain because his humerus bone was shattered and he required reconstructive orthopedic surgery to remove bullet fragments. The 20-year-old also had to have his arm repaired with a 10-inch metal plate and screws.
The humerus bone is located in the upper arm between the elbow and the shoulder; it is crucial for arm and shoulder movement.
During the 2021 press conference, Deputy Inspector Vincent Tavalaro of the 103rd Precinct, said Adams was brought down by a taser.
Patrol Borough Queens South Deputy Chief Jerry O’Sullivan displayed a photo of the gun that was recovered at the press conference and said that while three shots were fired the loaded weapon had 11 rounds still in the magazine.
Adams, who had prior arrests, had an additional gun that was also recovered from the scene, O’Sullivan added.
A second unlawful high-capacity magazine with 15 rounds of ammunition was also recovered in the backpack, according to the Katz spokesperson.
Katz said, “A dangerous man is now off our streets and will serve a long prison sentence for his reckless and illegal conduct.”
This story was updated to clarify the number of police officers who witnessed the shooting.
