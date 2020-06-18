Jamaica Avenue last Saturday and Sunday resembled pre-COVID-19 Jamaica Avenue more than any time in the last three months.
Both days had sunny summery weather —along with permission from the state for some businesses that have been closed for months to reopen with some face mask- and social distance-related restrictions. Many in Jamaica took advantage of the Phase I reopening to serve the customers they could.
Even the street vendors hawking everything from fruit to cell phone accessories were back with their sidewalk setups.
As to how business was going, it depended on whom one asked.
“I’m seeing some hopeful signs,” Joseph Familia, manager of Shoppers Paradise, which sells furniture and discount electronics, said. “People are coming in. If they don’t have masks we offer them one and they take it. They seem happy.”
A woman in an apparel store down the street who declined to give her name was dejected.
“Business is terrible,” she said. “Some people are coming in to pick things up, but business is terrible.”
And the startup is needed by the city as well as the merchants.
Mayor de Blasio’s most recent budget request was $6 billion less than his preliminary plan in January, and the projected revenue loss could lead to staggering cuts.
The more businesses that open, the more that eventually will be generated in city sales tax, which is 4.5 percent. But the city’s Department of Finance told the Chronicle in an email Monday that no projections can yet be made on seven days’ activity.
“It is too early in the reopening process to have reliable data for sales tax trends,” wrote a spokesperson for the DOF. “To show signs of positive growth, we generally look to trends over time that show sales are improving.”
