Khalilah Morris, a peace officer from Jamaica, has spent 15 years working on her book, but it took a medical setback to help her find the time to get it published earlier this year.
Between getting married, becoming a mother, doing security work at NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County and Brooklyn Public Library, getting a divorce and having a knee injury, Morris knew it was time for her to finally publish her book “A Feen’s Family.”
“The book is about a drug addict and her family,” said Morris, “and how they are dealing with her situation. She has a young son and her sister is helping to raise him. It’s also about going through the motions with drug life.”
For Morris, “A Feen’s Family,” which explores the late 1980s to early 1990s crack era, was a therapeutic process.
“I grew up in the era when drugs were very heavy in Southside Jamaica Queens,” said Morris. “I was still kind of traumatized by my past. So I said, ‘let me write about it to get some healing.’ I’m a product of seeing everything and this could help someone right now.”
Morris hopes that families can relate to her story and find their path to healing too. She self-published her book via Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing, a site where writers can publish eBooks or paperbacks for free.
Morris has since had her knee surgery and is recovering well after being attacked by a patient at the hospital.
“This year I was out on worker’s comp because I got hurt at work,” said Morris. “I said, ‘let me go finish this project.’ It’s been an ongoing process for so many years and that’s why I decided to publish it finally.”
To get a copy of Morris’ book, visit her website afeensfam.com.
