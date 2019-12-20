Jamaica armory is getting an upgrade

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a $738 billion defense budget for fiscal year 2020 that includes $91 million for the expansion of and massive renovations to the Jamaica Readiness Center.

The armory, built in 1933, houses two units of the New York Army National Guard; the 1st Battalion of the 258th Field Artillery and the 442nd Military Police Co.

Both units were among those that responded in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

The House of Representatives passed the measure last week, and Reuters and other news agencies stated on Tuesday that President Trump is expected to sign it into law.

The National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020 will authorize full funding for a 41,000-square-foot addition to the Jamaica Readiness Center and restoration of an existing 140,000-square-foot facility to support the center’s training, administrative and logistical needs.

In a joint statement issued by the office of U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), he, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau) hailed the funding, calling the building’s present condition inadequate and outdated.

The funding will replace outdated mechanical systems, and eliminate current environmental and safety hazards. The construction includes upgrades to the armory’s gas, electric, sewer, water and communication utilities, in addition to a new roofing system and an emergency generator. New security cameras will be installed to bolster security measures and controlled access.

“The readiness of our nation’s military is built, in part, on adequate facilities that support troops,” Schumer said. “Soon the National Guard will have the funds needed to improve the long-term readiness and recruitment capabilities of the Jamaica Armory here in Queens.”

“I am pleased to see funding for the Jamaica Armory Readiness Center pass in the NDAA so it can make its way to the Army National Guard for construction,” Meeks said. “The readiness center, along with the repairs and improvements of the existing space, has been a much sought after upgrade for the National Guard, and will be instrumental in their continued operations here in my district.”

“The Jamaica Armory is essential to our country’s national defense, the Army’s mission, and the New York community,” Gillibrand said. “I was proud to fight for this funding to be a part of the final NDAA and to help ensure the troops at Jamaica Armory have the resources they need to be prepared.”

A spokeswoman for Schumer said the funds become available upon being signed into law. She said it then becomes the National Guard’s responsibility to award contracts and set construction time lines, though the original request for the funding proposed construction beginning in FY 2021 and taking four years to complete.

The bill also includes funding to start the Space Force, which Trump was fighting to establish. It will function under the U.S. Air Force.