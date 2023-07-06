This summer people can enjoy Afro-Cuban, jazz, soul and reggae music at the fourth annual Southeast Queens Jam Fest, hosted by the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning at Rufus King Park in Jamaica on July 22 at 3 p.m.
Artists performing at the free event include Steven Kroon, the Angels Caribbean Band, Bartlett Contemporaries and Kofi Hunter.
The festival is a culmination of JCAL’s Riddim Section, a live music series that draws from various cultures across the World’s Borough, and was conceived in 2020 after the Covid-19 lockdown.
The event first took place outside of the Jamaica Performing Arts Center, JCAL’s events venue, and had a few hundred people attend. This year, the arts center anticipates a larger crowd and will host the show at Rufus King Park, located at 150-29 Jamaica Ave., to accommodate the expected audience, according to Tyrel Hunt, JCAL’s spokesman.
For additional information about the fest call (718) 658-7400 or visit JCAL.org. JCAL is located at 161-04 Jamaica Ave.
— Naeisha Rose
